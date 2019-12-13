December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

All about the prints at new exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00

The number of artists that choose to add prints to their creative process, produced in numbered editions, is on the increase. The same applies to the number of collectors that are focusing on this market.

The notion many have that prints are mass-produced copies of famous artworks that are not that valuable, or even that they have no investment value, is far from true, say organisers of an upcoming exhibition in Limassol.

“Prints can be just as valuable as any other artwork,” they say. “They provide a more affordable way to purchase artworks and it is also a great way for new art collectors to start off their collection.”

This is what the exhibition entitled Another One wants to highlight. It’s all about the prints and as such, the exhibition features an eclectic mix with some of the most sought-after international and Cypriot contemporary artists part of the Edit Gallery dynamic. British Alec Cumming, Spanish Alejandra Atarés, Cypriot Eleni Phyla and Greek Philippos Theodorides and Stella Kapezanou are the artists participating in the showcase.

More specifically, Another One, is a pop-up group exhibition dedicated to the art of limited-edition prints and multiples, that opens on December 15 at The Edit Gallery.

 

Another One

Pop-up group exhibition dedicated to the art of limited-edition prints and multiples. December 15-21. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6-9pm. Tel: 25-251710


Related posts

Restaurant review: Dumo Italian Restaurant, Paphos

Bejay Browne

Christmas with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: Tapper Bar, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

A musical Christmas show

Eleni Philippou

The play that goes wrong

Eleni Philippou

‘There is global warming; we saw the evidence of it’

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign