DNA tests will be needed to identify man found dead at Nicosia high-rise  

A post-mortem and police investigation have failed to shed light so far on the identity of the man found dead on Thursday at a Nicosia high-rise though indications are that it was a 26-year-old being sought for the attempted murder of his partner.

According to the police DNA tests will be necessary to identify the man, believed to have fallen off the 33rd floor of the ‘360’ building on Makarios Avenue, which is currently under construction. The man was found at around 9am on the third floor apparently after falling from further up.

Police have initially ruled out foul play.

Sources said the man is believed to be Mustafa Aygun, a Turkish national who was wanted by authorities this week for allegedly attempting to murder his partner last Tuesday in their home in Sina Oros, a mountain area village in the Nicosia district.

Aygun was reported to polcie by his partner who said he had stabbed her with a knife during an argument, while also attacking and injuring her father who had tried to stop him. After the incident, Aygun, reportedly an asylum seeker, disappeared.


