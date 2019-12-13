December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Gesy is a travesty meant to be

By CM Reader's View00

At last CM have spotted the problem. Doctors should never have been encouraged to set up their own practises in competition with public healthcare doctors. Public hospitals have become a shadow of their former selves. Madness, and certainly not an NHS.

The American system is fast replacing the British NHS system. God help the sick, because this government won’t, other than lining the pockets of private healthcare and health insurance companies.

Gesy is a travesty meant to be…eventually public hospital healthcare will be non-existent.

GJA

Our View: Changing the public service mentality at hospitals an uphill battle


