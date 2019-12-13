December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy rain, storms and snow

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A low pressure system moving east from Italy is expected to affect Cyprus from Friday evening, with heavy rains and thunderstorms.

During the day, it is going to be partly cloudy and temperatures will rise to 19C in most areas and 9C in the higher mountains.

By the evening, intense rain and thunderstorms will prevail, while snow or sleet will fall in the Troodos region.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 5C in the mountains, where frost may form.

On Saturday, more rainy and stormy weather is expected, but by the afternoon this will change to more a sunnier outlook.

Temperatures over the weekend are not expected to change, remaining at levels normal for the time of the year.

The fire service is ready to respond to any incidents which may occur due to the stormy weather, the department’s spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

“From 6am on December 12 until 6am this morning, the service responded to 17 calls, six in Larnaca and 11 in Famagusta,” he said.

“The responses concerned towing vehicles with people trapped inside on flooded roads and pumping water from flooded buildings.”


