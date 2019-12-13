December 13, 2019

It’s all Greek retro to me

Nostalgia Parties are known to blast tunes from the past with many of their groovy events featuring 80s and 90s music. Their next event however, on this Saturday, will bring something different, something they’ve never done before – Greek retro music.

Nostalgia Parties will take a trip down the memory lane of Greek music from the 50s to the 90s. Greek dance hits is what this jukebox party will be all about with Disco, Rock n Roll, Pop and Dance as the key components.

Whether you’re a sucker for that kind of music or want to be introduced to it, Nostalgia’s Greek Jukebox party is a fantastic opportunity to be immersed in another era’s greatest hits. The Nostalgia guys are now renowned for their excellent music choices, always collaborating with DJs that know their stuff. For this party, DJs MisirLus (WonderLu and OrangeLu) will be on the decks, providing rocking Greek tunes.

The event will take place inside the historic Antonakis Music Hall, the oldest music hall in Cyprus, which opened in 1936 on Ermou Street before moving in 1948 to its current location. The venue was open nearly every day of the week, serving its famous mezedes and welcoming customers and families from all over the island.

It was a pioneer and innovator venue in arts and entertainment, hosting theatre and dance as well as international artists, singers and bands. “Antonakis Music Hall is considered a national treasure,” say the Nostalgia guys, “and a significant part of Nicosia’s artistic, social and cultural history.” Indeed, one look inside Antonakis and you’ll quickly see how a jukebox party fits perfectly there. Vintage décor, high ceilings and an old-school vibe make the perfect backdrop for a jukebox party.

 

Nostalgia Presents: Greek Jukebox Party

Party playing Greek retro hits. By Nostalgia Parties. December 14. Antonakis Bar, Nicosia. 9.30pm-3am.€7. Tel: 99-566485


