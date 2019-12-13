December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Land units and plots across Cyprus for sale by GoGordian

By Press Release01

GoGordian, leader in the real estate market, launched its “Go Land” campaign to promote its various land units and plots for sale across the island.

The offered land units and plots are suitable for both commercial and residential use, while they are available at a wide range of prices and locations.

GoGordian’s team of qualified real estate professionals, adds on the firm’s credibility, holistic and personal approach. Tailor-made solutions to meet client needs are provided to all those interested to buy or invest in property.
Visit gogordian.com to browse through available properties.

For more information, contact a member of GoGordian’s team at 7777 5656 or at [email protected].


