December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Leaders due to attend bicommunal event on Monday

By Jean Christou00

The island’s two leaders are to reportedly attend the same event on Monday morning as part of a conference concerning the Imagine bicommunal programme.

Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci have both accepted an invitation to attend a conference on Monday morning on Imagine, a joint education programme under the Technical Committee on Education.

Imagine brings together pupils and teachers from both sides of the divide as part of promoting education for a culture of peace and non-violence.

The two leaders were to also meet last Tuesday at a UN event at Ledra Palace hotel but cancelled at the last moment both citing busy schedules.


