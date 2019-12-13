December 13, 2019

News podcast: Notes from the Graveyard of Diplomats

By Rosie Charalambous

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Are you up to the Famelab challenge?
        • We meet the author of a book about Cyprus entitled ‘Notes from the Graveyard of Diplomats’
        • The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus looks ahead to 2020

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


