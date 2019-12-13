President welcomes EU condemnation of Turkey-Libya accord

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday expressed his full appreciation for the European Council (EUCO) conclusions on Turkey after EU leaders announced that an accord between Libya and Turkey mapping out maritime boundaries is a violation of intenational law.

“I express my full appreciation for the EUCO conclusions on the collective response against Turkey’s illegal actions and the violence of the sovereign rights of Cyprus and Greece,” he tweeted. “The EU’s crystal-clear common position is that Turkey should fully respect international law and the UN convention of the Law of the Sea.”

“The Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea infringes upon the sovereign rights of third States (and) does not comply with the (UN) Law of the Sea,” read a statement issued by the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The deal between Ankara and Tripoli carves out a sea corridor of maritime boundaries at the closest points between Libya and Turkey, potentially clearing the way for oil and gas search there.

“The European Council unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding these actions by Turkey,” the European Council said.

Earlier, Italy and Germany had called for support to Cyprus and Greece.

On Thursday, Turkey sent its accord with Libya on a maritime boundary between the two countries to the United Nations for approval, a Turkish diplomatic source said, despite objections from Greece that the agreement violates international law.

Two weeks ago, Libya’s internationally recognised government and Turkey signed the maritime delimitation agreement, in a move that escalated disputes over potential offshore gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey says the accord aims to protect its rights and is in line with international law. President Tayyip Erdogan said that the accord will allow Turkey and Libya to hold joint exploration operations in the region.

Infuriated by the pact, Greece accused Libya’s government of deception and expelled the Libyan ambassador to Athens. It also said it had lodged objections with the United Nations, saying the accord violated international law.

Tensions were already running high between Greece and Turkey because of Turkish gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus. The NATO members are also at odds over mineral rights in the Aegean Sea.

The European Union has readied sanctions against Turkey in response to its actions around Cyprus.

Greece has lodged its objections to the United Nations over the accord between Libya and Turkey, saying the pact could affect implementation of the Libyan agreement brokered by the UN in 2015 to end years of fighting in the North African country.

Nicosia has stressed that the Turkey-Libya deal runs counter to international law and is devoid of legal effects for the rest of the region’s countries.

A row over eastern Mediterranean gas reserves offshore has become increasingly shrill with countries in the region jostling to stake their claims. Turkey has a long-running disagreement with ethnically split Cyprus over reserves around that island.



