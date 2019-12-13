Restaurant review: Dumo Italian Restaurant, Paphos

If you feel in the mood for an evening of modern Italian cuisine, a visit to Duomo Italian Restaurant in Paphos is a must.

Opened in 2002, Duomo has a reputation for excellent food and good service, although it can be sporadic during busy times. But don’t let this deter you from visiting this vibrant venue. Found on a corner of a street leading off the bustling thoroughfare of the Tomb of the Kings road, the busy location provides a considerable number of walk in guests.

Once inside, it’s easy to forget where you are. The interior is contemporary, light and bright, with clean lines and dotted with wooden tables and comfortable chairs.

The glass doors that from the frontage fold back during warmer months to allow air to flow freely. This helps to create an ambiance and experience similar to a restaurant found on any Italian piazza.

It is advisable to book ahead, especially for dinner, as it can get extremely busy here – as it was on my visit.

We had to wait for our table and opted to order a drink from the bar as we did so. We were shown to our table and served by an experienced and professional member of staff.

Fresh home made bread was brought to the table, wafting a delicious just cooked smell in it’s wake, and was both warm and tempting.

The menu is everything you would expect and more. Fresh fish is caught by local fisherman and delivered every morning. The accent is on quality and this shines through in every dish. Cured meats and Italian produce is sourced from Italy and local suppliers are used for meat, fish and vegetables.

Duomo is also known for its speciality dishes. Try the Penne Al Forno, a delicious starter. Strips of chicken breast are sautéed with herbs, fresh spinach and mushrooms, tossed with mostaccioli pasta and then baked with marinara, mozzarella, and cheddar.

Most of the dishes, which are beautifully presented, arrive on pristine white china, (although there are some variations) which helps to make the food ‘pop’.

The fennel pork and arugula panini is also hugely popular. Thinly sliced fennel, roast pork, fontina cheese, arugula and fennel mayonnaise are placed on homemade Tuscan bread and then put in the panini press. The dish is served with Parmesan fries and creamy Italian dressing.

If you feel like a dose of red meat, the steaks are all excellent, try the Scottish prime Angus fillet steak, my favourite and always cooked to perfection. Pasta is freshly made.

Italian hams are delectable here and include: prosciutto, Parma ham, salami, pepperoni and mortadella.There is also a good selection of fresh, crisp salads which are made with organic vegetables.

The drinks menu is extensive and includes a range of fine wines from Cyprus, Greece, Australia, Chile, South Africa, Germany, France and Italy. Champagnes and a range of premium beers are also offered as is malt whiskey, brandy and liqueurs.

Deserts are delicious, if you’ve been smart enough to leave room, and the evening wouldn’t be a taste of Italy without a Tiramisu. Light, fluffy and moreish, this dish is created using an original recipe from Veneto. Finished off with Mascarpone cream, cocoa and Marsala wine, this provides a delicious culmination to an evening of gastronomic delights.

Duomo’s reputation for customer satisfaction is well deserved. An evening here will leave your wallet lighter but your stomach content.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Italian

WHERE Duomo Italian Restaurant, 55 Tomb of the Kings, Paphos

WHEN Seven days a week from midday to midnight

CONTACT 99-473931



