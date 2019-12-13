December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Health

State doctors on three-hour strike

By Annette Chrysostomou0118
Nicosia hospital A&E department Photo: Christos Theodorides

State doctors started a three-hour work stoppage at 8am on Friday protesting over the lack of incentives to stay in the public service.

The board of health service organisation (Okypy) approved a plan of incentives for specialist doctors on Thursday, but this was rejected in its entirety by the union of state doctors (Pasyki).

Pasyki said it would explain the reasons for rejecting the proposal in detail at a press conference later on.

Not only Pasyki members but also the union of A&E and contract doctors (Pasesi) are participating in the strike.

In a statement, Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the plan they approved is valid until May 31, 2020 and is applicable to outpatient care.

It is temporary, as a later plan will include inpatient care for which numbers have yet to be finalised.

“As soon as we have the relevant information from the health insurance organisation, about internal hospital fees, it is likely that with the implementation of the second phase of the Gesy with inpatient care there will be an integrated plan, which will include both outpatient and inpatient care,” he said.

He explained the plan the doctors rejected includes a package of measures with both financial and other incentives, such as training, secretarial support for doctors, the provision of state-of-the-art technology and more.

Okypy is open to dialogue with unions and experts regarding any suggestions, he added.

Pasesi called on its members to support the strike, calling the situation unacceptable.


