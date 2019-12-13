December 13, 2019

The Shipping Deputy Minister, Natasa Pilidou at Lloy’s list

By Press Release01

Following the example set by the International Maritime Organization with this year’s Maritime Theme of “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community”, Lloyd’s List felt it was important that the Top 100 project as a whole reflected more of the influential women steering companies, bodies and associations through these turbulent times in shipping.

Before unveiling those, who made it into the full Lloyd’s List Top 100 most influential people in shipping ranking, they highlighted the 10 influential women in shipping who have embodied the IMO’s theme of empowering women in the maritime community.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus is honored to announce that the Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus, Ms Natasa Pilides is included in Lloyd’s List Top 10 most influential women in Shipping, a testament to the Deputy Ministry’s efforts to promote Cyprus as a prominent maritime destination and to promote diversity in the sector.


