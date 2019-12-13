December 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport minister orders school bus inspections

By George Psyllides00
file photo

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos ordered inspections in all school buses on Friday after personally checking a bus and finding a series of safety failures.

Karousos boarded the bus that carries pupils from Shia to Ayia Varvara high school following complaints by the parent association. On board, the minister found broken seats and seat belts, among others.

“It was a disappointing situation,” he said afterwards.

The minister gave orders for the bus to be immobilised and fully checked, He instructed ministry crews to start inspections in all school buses from Monday and the owners will also be asked to send all the necessary road worthiness certificates to the ministry.

“We will not tolerate this kind of situation,” he said. “We will be strict, and it is the least we can do to provide our pupils the basics.”


