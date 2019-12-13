December 13, 2019

World leaders react to Boris Johnson’s British election victory

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a majority in a landslide election victory, results showed on Friday.

Following is reaction from leaders around the world:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump said Johnson’s win meant Britain and the United States would be free to strike a “massive” new trade deal after Brexit.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU. Celebrate Boris,” Trump tweeted.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL

Michel said the EU was ready to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Britain but called on London to work in good faith. He said the EU hoped for a quick British parliamentary vote on withdrawal from the block.

“We expect, as soon as possible, a vote by the British parliament … It’s important to have clarity,” he said.

GERMAN LAWMAKER NORBERT ROETTGEN

“It’s no secret that personally I wanted the UK to #remain in the #EU,” tweeted Roettgen, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

“But the British people have decided & we have to accept their choice: With Johnson’s victory #Brexit has become inevitable. Our goal now has to be to keep relations with the UK as close as possible.”

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ

Johnson’s election win is a “victory of values” over anti-Semitism.

Britain’s opposition Labour party has been accused of allowing prejudice against Jews to exist within its ranks.

CATALAN HEAD OF GOVERNMENT QUIM TORRA

Separatist leader Torra congratulated the nationalists on their victory in Scotland after Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said her country must be allowed to hold another referendum on its place inside the United Kingdom.

“Congratulations to the friends of @theSNP and First Minister @NicolaSturgeon for this magnificent results that demonstrate the democratic will for independence and the European commitment of the Scottish people,” he tweeted.


