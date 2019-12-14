A minute with Anastasia Demetriadou Singer and songwriter

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in the capital with my folks

Best childhood memory?

Buying caramelised apples at the winter fair

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I really like Il Forno. We’ve been eating there for as long as I can remember. My favourite dish is definitely Grilled Salmon, but you can’t find me around if there’s Lamb on the table.

What did you have for breakfast?

A bowl of delicious raspberries (yum)

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I’m friends with the moon. A perfect night out would be going for a swim in the sea, or just playing music with dear friends.

Best book ever read?

The Aquariums of Pyongyang by Kang Chol-hwan. It is an autobiography of a man who has survived the North Korean Gulag after ten years of imprisonment, hunger and humiliation. The story itself is so real, yet unbelievable.

Favourite film of all time?

I could watch Freaky Friday for a thousand times and still feel nostalgic about my childhood!

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Last year’s vacation was just a dream! I stayed at a wonderful, agricultural hotel up in the mountains. In the future, I really want to visit Peru and explore the ruins of Machu Picchu.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Anything that gives me goosebumps (From Classical to Stoner Rock).Today I’m listening to Push the Heart, an album by Devics.

What is always in your fridge?

Mozzarella cheese!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I like to feel the raw soil under my feet. An urban dwelling would never do the trick for me.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Bjork (alive, thankfully), because she’s a fountain of immense wisdom.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would start writing the last song written on earth.

What is your greatest fear?

Being buried alive.

Tell me a joke…

What’s the difference between a cat and a comma?

A cat has claws at the end of paws.

A comma is a pause at the end of a clause.



