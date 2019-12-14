December 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Bomb fails to explode outside Paralimni home

By Peter Michael00

Police discovered an explosive device on a car windscreen in Paralimni on Friday night, which failed to explode, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police at 3:30am a complaint was filed to Famagusta police by a 45-year-old man, who said a suspicious device had been placed on his wife’s car, parked outside their home in Paralimni.

Police arrived at the scene to examine the device, and they discovered it was a high-strength explosive, which was thrown on their vehicle just after midnight.

The explosive, police determined, was a make-shift bomb, which failed to explode. Police said the ignitor went off as planned, but the bomb failed to cause any damage.

Other evidence and the bomb were taken from the scene by police for further examination.

Police are continuing their investigations.

 


Related posts

Household wealth in Cyprus sits around EU average

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Brits in Cyprus see certain Brexit after Boris win

Bejay Browne

Turkish drones to fly out of breakaway Turkish Cypriot airport-reports

Reuters News Service

Suspected cyberattacks on bus companies  

Gina Agapiou

Transport minister orders school bus inspections

George Psyllides

Five suspected people-smugglers ask court for legal aid

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign