December 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House President to pay state visit to UAE

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

House President Demetris Syllouris will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to a press release issued by the House of Representatives, Syllouris will leave for Abu Dhabi on Sunday at the invitation of the UAE Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash.

During the visit, Syllouris will be received by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will also hold meetings with Ghobash, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as other high-level officials of the country.

He is expected to return to Cyprus on Wednesday.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Drones in north ‘another destabilising action by Turkey’

Peter Michael

‘Development should not be at cost of residents of the area’

Peter Michael

Rain and storms continue to pound island, cause mudslides

Peter Michael

Man dies in traffic accident in Athienou

Peter Michael

Bomb fails to explode outside Paralimni home

Peter Michael

Household wealth in Cyprus sits around EU average

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign