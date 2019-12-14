December 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies in traffic accident in Athienou

By Peter Michael00

A 61-year-old man died in a car crash in Athienou in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the man was driving on the Koshi-Athienou road when he hit a parked car on the left hand side of the road under unknown circumstances. The man’s car then swerved, hit a metal divider and a tree.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, and removed the 61-year-old from his car, and he was taken to Larnaca General in an ambulance. At the hospital, on-call doctors pronounced the man dead.

The driver of the parked car, who was outside his vehicle when it was hit, was also taken to the hospital, where he received first aid, and was released.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

 


Related posts

Bomb fails to explode outside Paralimni home

Peter Michael

Household wealth in Cyprus sits around EU average

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Brits in Cyprus see certain Brexit after Boris win

Bejay Browne

Turkish drones to fly out of breakaway Turkish Cypriot airport-reports

Reuters News Service

Suspected cyberattacks on bus companies  

Gina Agapiou

Transport minister orders school bus inspections

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign