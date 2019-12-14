December 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Shop owners complain about government supporting Larnaca Mall

By Peter Michael00

Shop owners in Larnaca and the small shopkeeper’s organisation Povek on Saturday released a letter of complaint regarding government support for a mall to be constructed in Larnaca.

Metropolis Mall, which will be near Larnaca General, is expected to start operating by the end of 2020.

In a written statement, the shopkeepers condemned President Nicos Anastasiades for placing the foundation stone of the mall on Monday, saying the shopping centre will harm the businesses in Larnaca’s old town.

“The investment is not productive, it does not contribute to culture, education, sports, tourism and generally does not contribute in any way to the economic development of the area, or to the social development, or improvement of the standard of living of the citizens,” the statement said.

The group added that the mall is a commercial centre, which will hurt business in the town centre, and the cafés and restaurants in the city.

 


