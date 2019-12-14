December 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK Labour’s finance chief McDonnell to step down after election defeat

By Reuters News Service00
Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell

Britain’s opposition Labour party finance spokesman John McDonnell will not be in his party’s next shadow cabinet after Labour’s heavy election defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, he said on Saturday.

Labour, under socialist Jeremy Corbyn, suffered its worst election result since 1935 on Thursday, winning 203 seats. The Conservatives won 365, gaining a majority of 80 in Britain’s parliament.

“The new leader will come in place, appoint the shadow cabinet, I won’t be part of that shadow cabinet, I’ve done my bit,” McDonnell told BBC television. “We need to move on at that stage with that new leader.”

Corbyn said on Friday he would stay on as Labour leader until a successor is chosen next year.


Related posts

N.Korea conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site

Reuters News Service

China to buy additional $32 bln in U.S. farm goods over two years, sign deal in January

Reuters News Service

Trump calls impeachment vote ‘sad,’ would not mind long impeachment trial

Reuters News Service

US House committee recommends Trump impeachment

Reuters News Service

The dream is dead: Johnson triumph breaks UK ‘remainer’ hearts

Reuters News Service

Former PM calls for overhaul of Turkey in challenge to Erdogan

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign