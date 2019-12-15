December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British tourist injured after being hit by two minors on a moped

By Staff Reporter00

A 51-year-old British tourist was in serious condition at Limassol hospital on Sunday after being hit by a motorcycle driven by two minors in the early hours.

The accident happened at around 1.30am when the woman was crossing the road to her hotel in a tourist area.

The moped was being driven by a 17-year-old who was carrying a passengers aged 16.

Both the woman and the teens were taken by ambulance to Limassol hospital.

The woman suffered multiple fractures and was admitted to the hospital. She is said to be serious condition but out of danger.

The two minors, after receiving first aid, were discharged.

Police are investigating.


Staff Reporter

