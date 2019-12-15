December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hundreds take part in annual Paphos Santa Run event

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

Paphos held its annual Santa Run on Sunday with hundreds of people taking part.

The event was supported by Paphos municipality, which organised a charity bazaar as part of the days events, which expected to attract 500 to 600 people.

The municipality handed out free Santa hats to all of those taking part who gathered at the town hall to set off at 10.30am. There was also an entertainment programme with dancing and Christmas songs.

The short run, which was more of a walk, ended up at Kennedy Square where there were activities for children. These included hot dogs, mulled wine, a bouncy castle, a gyroscope, a football game, a magician, face-painting, balloons. Children will also be able to create and decorate their own Christmas cards.

A number of charities also set up stalls in Kennedy Square to raise money for their individual causes by selling all sorts of items. The participating charities included the autism association, the Margarita Liasidou foundation, the association against domestic abuse, Europa Donna, the drug rehabilitation association- the Rotary club, the Lions, the anti-domestic violence charity and the round table.

Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said Paphos had a large Christmas events programme lined up for this year’s holiday season with 47 events in total, most of which would be child-centered. He called on residents to support the charity organisations around the district as much as they could.


Staff Reporter

