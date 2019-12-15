December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

It’s a very jazzy Christmas

By Eleni Philippou00

Saxophone melodies and jazzy tunes fit perfectly with the Christmas mood and Sarah’s Jazz Club has got a series of events in December to warm up the chilliest of nights.

Coming up on Monday, the University of Nicosia Jazz Ensembles will take the stage to present their fresh approach to music.

For a full festive show, head to the jazz bar the following day when the music department will put on its Christmas concert featuring jazz voice students and jazz ensembles. The concert will last for just one hour, from 7pm to 8pm, and is completely free to attend.

Perhaps the reason why the university’s concert is short on December 17 is that another live act is on the same evening. After the students pack their instruments away, Celestrial Iris will take over the stage. This nylon-string guitarist focuses on world music influences infused with instrumental acoustic rock tunes. On the night, he will present tunes from his EP Solaria, accompanied by Alexandros Papantoniou and Alexandros Charalambous on guitar and the Cajon. For more details head to the Facebook event: Celestial Iris Live at Sarah’s Jazz Club.

 

Sarah’s Jazz Club

A series of live performances by students and professional musicians. December 2019. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Tel: 95-147711


