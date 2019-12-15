December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes 56km southwest of Davao Philippines

By Staff Reporter00

A magnitude 6.9 quake struck 56km southwest of Davao Philippines on Sunday and 35km from the Matutum volcano.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Online reports posted by residents described “strong shaking” . “We’re on the single story house, I was just sitting but my chair moved like someone pushed me,” said one.

“The shaking was intense like everything was shaken left and right then up and down,” said another. .


