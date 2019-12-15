December 15, 2019

Nissan LEAF becomes Christmas tree

To bring Christmas cheer while celebrating the power of regenerative energy, the one-off car sees the Nissan LEAF transformed into a Nissan (Christmas) TREE

Nissan will be dashing through the snow this Christmas with a bright, festive Nissan LEAF powered by its own regenerated energy.

To bring Christmas cheer while celebrating the power of regenerative energy, the special one-off vehicle sees the Nissan LEAF transformed into a Nissan (Christmas) TREE. Decked out in a spectacular light display, the Nissan TREE showcases the way the electric car regenerates power when braking or decelerating.

Two driving functions provide energy regeneration in the Nissan LEAF. The Nissan LEAF e-Pedal allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. The e-Pedal also helps the car harvest energy via regenerative braking.

This works by recycling the energy from the movement of the car during braking or deceleration, which then goes straight back to the batteries, where it is used to recharge the cells. Meanwhile, B mode is a driving function that regenerates energy under braking, with drivers using the traditional brake pedal as normal.

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow
Fitted with thousands of LEDs, shimmery baubles and a reindeer, Nissan says “the car is brighter than Rudolph’s nose”. The sparkling display aims to remind sustainably-minded drivers about the energy generation made possible through owning an electric vehicle. In fact, the average Nissan LEAF driver regenerates 744kWh of clean energy if they drive 11,000 miles. This energy saving is equivalent to 20 per cent of the overall domestic electricity consumption of an average household.

“Santa shouldn’t be the only one with a festive mode of transport. We wanted to make the Nissan LEAF more fun at this time of year whilst driving home a very important message,” said Helen Perry, head of electric vehicles for Nissan Europe.

“We hope this custom-made vehicle inspires people about the benefits of regenerative energy. After nearly ten years since LEAF was first introduced in Europe, Nissan continues to be fully focused on providing consumers a more sustainable lifestyle through electric mobility.”


