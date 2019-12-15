December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and storms to gradually recede, giving rise to higher temperatures

By Staff Reporter00

The low-pressure system affecting the region with rain and storms is due to start gradually receding on Sunday, the met office said.

On Sunday the weather will be mostly cloudy. Some rain is expected and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Snow is expected to fall on the highest peaks of the Troodos.

Temperatures will rise to about 17C inland, around 20C on the west coast, 19C on the remaining coastline, and 7C degrees in the mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures will rise Monday to above average for the time of year and further rise slightly on Tuesday, remaining at that level throughout Wednesday.


