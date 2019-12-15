December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry to take part in 17 exhibitions abroad next month

By Staff Reporter00

The deputy ministry for tourism is planning to participate in 17 exhibitions and specialised events abroad in January as part of efforts to promote the Cypriot tourism product.

These include exhibitions in Ireland, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, UK, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Slovakia, Lithuania and Latvia.

In total, the ministry will participate in some 90 tourism exhibitions throughout 2020.


Staff Reporter



