December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

UK government’s priority is to leave EU on Jan. 31, secure trade deal -Gove

By Reuters News Service00
Michael Gove

The top priority of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 and secure a new trade deal with the EU by the end of next year, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

After the Conservatives were re-elected last week with a majority of 80 seats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pursue twin priorities in government – to fulfill his promise to “get Brexit done” and plough money into Britain’s health service.

“What I can absolutely confirm is that we’ll have an opportunity to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in relatively short order and then we will make sure that it passes before Jan. 31,” Gove told Sky News.

“We will have concluded our conversations with the EU about the new framework of free trade and friendly cooperation by the end of next year.”

Gove also said the government’s top domestic priority would be shoring up the public health service, seen by aides as essential to holding onto the support of traditional Labour Party-supporting voters in the north and central England who voted for the Conservatives, often for the first time.


Related posts

U.S. envoy arrives in S.Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Reuters News Service

Strong quake causes damage, injuries in southern Philippines (Update 2)

Staff Reporter

Anger erupts at UN climate summit as big economies resist bold action

Reuters News Service

Turkish official says EU should boost funding of Syrian refugees

Reuters News Service

UK Labour’s finance chief McDonnell to step down after election defeat

Reuters News Service

N.Korea conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign