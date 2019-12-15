Vertonghen hits late winner as Spurs down Wolves, Greenwood salvages draw for United

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura’s brilliant solo strike and defender Jan Vertonghen’s late header sealed a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an entertaining Premier League game at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

It was Tottenham’s fourth league victory in five games under Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese took over last month and the result also snapped Wolves’ impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Tottenham got off to the perfect start in the eighth minute when the lively Moura drifted past several Wolves defenders and smashed in a fierce right-footed shot that gave goalkeeper Rui Patricio no chance at the near post.

Vertonghen, who endured a torrid afternoon due to wave after wave of Wolves attacks, popped up for the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time with a fine header from a corner to seal all three points for the visitors.

Wolves had earlier responded in emphatic fashion in the 67th minute when Adama Traore fired in from distance for his fourth league goal of the campaign, after the hosts had relentlessly pushed for an equaliser on a rainy afternoon.

Spurs could have earlier doubled their advantage in the 37th minute, but Eric Dier dragged a shot wide from close range and only managed to hit the outside of the post after Patricio had failed to clear his lines. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Date: 15/12/2

Youngster Mason Greenwood continued his good run of form as he struck a late equaliser for Manchester United in their 1-1 Premier League home draw with Everton on Sunday after a Victor Lindelof own-goal had put the visitors ahead.

The 18-year-old striker, who netted a brace in United’s 4-0 Europa League win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, came on for Jesse Lingard midway through the second half and levelled with a crisp shot in the 77th minute.

Everton, who were on the back foot and had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to thank for keeping United at bay, took a 36th-minute lead when home keeper David De Gea misjudged a Leighton Baines corner and the ball cannoned in off Lindelof.

The goal was awarded after a quick Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check as Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had made contact with De Gea in the six-yard box.

United missed a string of chances as Lingard dragged his shot wide from close range 15 seconds into the game before Pickford parried a swivelling Rashford free kick and then a stinging low drive from Luke Shaw.

Both sides could have grabbed a winner in the closing stages as Pickford kept out another vicious Rashford free kick before Alex Iwobi had Dea Gea at full stretch at the other end.



