December 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

WOW BURGERS LTD (Burger King® Cyprus)

Statement

Following the latest media releases related to the opening of Burger King® in the occupied areas of the Republic of Cyprus, WOW BURGERS LTD, which currently operates Burger King® restaurants in the Republic of Cyprus, would like to inform the public and its thousands of customers that neither the company, nor Lysandros Ioannou, or any other company related to WOW BURGERS LTD, are involved in any way with the operation of the Burger King® brand in the occupied areas.

WOW BURGERS LTD, its managers and the team members are focused on delivering exceptional service, value and great-tasting food to its thousands of customers every day.

