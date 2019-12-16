December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football
By Staff Reporter00
Cyprus champions Apoel enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over Ethnikos Achnas in Nicosia on Monday night

Result from the Cyprus football championship on Monday:

Apoel 2-0 Ethnikos Achnas


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Apoel to play Basel in Europa League last 32

Leo Leonidou

Liverpool face Atletico, City to play Real Madrid

Reuters News Service

Russia blocks Premier League broadcasts by Amazon’s Twitch over lawsuit

Reuters News Service

Stokes caps sensational year with BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Press Association

Eagerly-awaited cricket final postponed due to rain

Press Release

Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne masterclass

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign