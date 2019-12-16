December 16, 2019

A Christmas fiesta with Monsieur Doumani

Cypriot band, Monsieur Doumani holds a festive party every December and this year will be no different. Held on Friday and Saturday at the historic Antonakis Music Hall, two musicians from Greece are set to be the highlights of this year’s fiesta.

Kristi Stassinopoulou and Stathis Kalyviotiss are the invited guests from Athens who will perform on both nights, along with the duet Náma. Singer, lyricist and fiction writer Stassinopoulou, active on Greece’s alternative music scene for many years, has generated a wide appeal on the international world music circuit.

Accompanied by her longtime collaborator, composer, arranger, co-producer and multi-instrumentalist – with an all-round grasp of diverse styles – Kalyviotis, they have made six albums.

Stassinopoulou’s poetic lyrics evoke primordial mythology, alluding to imaginary landscapes, sun worship, bright passions and things eternal. The successful blend of traditional Greek rhythms, haunting Byzantine vocal lines, rembetika music, psychedelic rock and electronica, combined with Stassinopoulou’s vivid scenic appearance and personality and her colourful band have led to frequent appearances in music festivals and clubs mostly in Europe, North America and Brazil.

It’s this amalgamation of rhythms that the musicians are to bring later this week. Following their performance an after-party will take place with DJ Kraaaou and DJ NiKoulla P. Katsikoronou on the decks.

 

Christmas Fiesta

Party with live performances by Athenian musicians Kristi Stassinopoulou and Stathis Kalyviotiss, duet Náma and DJs Kraaaou and NiKoulla P. Katsikoronou. December 20-21. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10

 


