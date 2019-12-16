December 16, 2019

Apoel to play Basel in Europa League last 32

By Leo Leonidou00
Cyprus champions Apoel have been drawn against Swiss side Basel in the knockout stages of the Europa League

Europa League draw in full:

Apoel Nicosia v Basel

Club Bruges v Manchester United

Olympiakos v Arsenal

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v Celtic

Cluj v Sevilla

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Ludogorets v Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt v Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga


