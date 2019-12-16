December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dali primary school to close Tuesday in protest over air pollution

By Gina Agapiou01
File Photo: Protest against asphalt plant

A primary school in Dali will close on Tuesday as a form of protest against the operation of asphalt plant nearby and a delegation will submit a petition to President Nicos Anastasiades.

The specific primary school in Dali is situated among five different industrial areas including two asphalt plants which are built very close to a residential area.

The parents’ association decided to keep the children out of school for the whole day while an extraordinary meeting was being held to protest against air pollution. A delegation will go to the Presidential Palace to deliver a petition to Anastasiades on the same day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dali municipality along with other associations in the area organised a tree planting near the parish church to express their opposition to the asphalt factory. The event was attended by Green Party leader Giorgos Perdikis.

A multi-ministry committee was created last month to discuss moving the two asphalt plants from Dali.

Following that decision, another protest with parents and students from the same school took place in mid-November. Apart from holding banners, demonstrators wore gas masks to stress the effects of poor air quality.


