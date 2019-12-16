Health minister prepares three proposals to ease Gesy woes

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has come up with proposals on Gesy doctors’ pay in a bid to ease tensions in the healthcare sector following a work stoppage last week.
According to daily Phileleftheros, Ioannou has prepared three proposals aimed at improving the operation of the family doctor (GP) institution but without altering its philosophy.
The minister suggests going back to the initial plans of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) that runs Gesy that had suggested that doctors get 70 per cent of compensation based on the number of patients on their lists and the rest from medical procedures. This translates to around €112,000 per year for around 1,300 beneficiaries.
The same applies for paediatricians with the average pay reaching €100,000 for 875 children. Doctors had rejected this proposal last year.
The second proposal concerns training seminars for Gesy doctors who would receive merit after their completion.
Expanding for another three months the regulation allowing beneficiaries to change their GP every three months if they are not satisfied, is the third proposal. This arrangement has been in place since last October and expires at the end of this month. According to Gesy law, beneficiaries can change their doctors every six months.
The minister is expected to submit these proposals during the meeting expected to take place next week at the initiative of House speaker Demetris Syllouris.
Last Friday, state doctors, members of Pasyki and Pasesi unions, staged a three-hour work stoppage in protest over insufficient incentives to stay in the public service.
Members of the doctors’ branch of the civil servants’ union Pasydy did not participate but had also warned they would take measures if no agreement is reached.
All three unions are in dialogue with their employer, state health services organisation (Okypy) over incentives to public sector specialists.
Okypy submitted its proposal to the three unions on Thursday offering between €1,000 and €1,500 extra per month on top of their salaries and other benefits, but doctors say they are not satisfied by what they were offered, claiming more.