December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Hodja’s School in theatres

By Eleni Philippou00

A new theatre performance will be staged in Ayioi Omologites as of December, where the Eidekanou Group will show audiences above six years old all about Hodja’s School at To Praktoreio,.

An improvised school is the setting of the play with two teachers that do not follow the school curriculum, instead referring to stories starring Nasreddin Hodja. A chalkboard, a staircase and teaching materials used in ordinary and unordinary ways. The key question for students: What do you know about Nasreddin Hodja?

The lessons are intertwined with Hodja’s adventures, and them with the heroes of his stories. In the spirit dictated by the cheerful personality of Nasreddin Hodja, the teachers deliver lessons of arbitrary geography and paradoxical mathematics.

Through this performance, Eidekanou group aims to associate Hodja, this distant and forgotten character of Eastern folk literature, with the present. To present to children a hero different from all others, who does not need to impress in order to be likeable, who is just genuine, and liberated from the expectations of the modern world. The performance lasts around 50 minutes.

 

Hodja’s School

Theatre performance suitable for children above 6 years old. December 22, 28, 29. To Praktoreio, Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. €8. Tel: 96-670490


