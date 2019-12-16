December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

January election for new Ayia Napa mayor

By Gina Agapiou00
The election is necessary after the former mayor Yiannis Karousos was appointed transport minister.

Ayia Napa municipality will vote for a new mayor on January 12 following the promotion of former mayor Yiannis Karousos to transport minister.

According to a written statement by the Central Election Service, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris assigned the elections of new mayor on January 12.

Famagusta’s District Officer Georgios Chrysaphinis was assigned as election commissioner accepting candidates’ applications until December 30.

The announcement said 3334 voters are eligible to vote, of which 2687 are Cypriots and 647 are other community residents. The voters will be divided into four polling stations.

 

 

 


