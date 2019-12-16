Lord Adonis says he’s applying for Cypriot passport after Brexit election result

Brexit has been a headache for thousands of British expats living in Cyprus worrying about their status, but for Lord (Andreas) Adonis Cyprus offers a safe haven and an EU passport.

“I am now applying for my Cypriot passport,” the British-born Cypriot wrote on Twitter on Sunday – as he joined the deluge of those expressing their distaste over last Thursday’s election result in the UK.

Arch Remainer and pivotal in his push for a second ‘Peoples’ Vote’ referendum, the former Labour transport secretary and education minister was vocal in his opposition to Brexit.

Ultimately unsuccessful in his push for another referendum, he was then faced with Boris Johnson’s “stonking majority” of 80 – a clear mandate to deliver Brexit by January.

The response to Adonis’ tweet was as divisive as the topic itself.

“Those poor people of Cyprus….,” wrote one user. “I thought Thursday’s result couldn’t be topped but then you post this. Thank you so much,” wrote another. “Make sure you put sun cream on your melon mate. Looks like it would burn easily,” wrote another, in reference to Adonis’ baldness.

However one user, called This is Sparta! And presumably of Greek Cypriot origin said “Their loss is our gain.”

But perhaps Lord Adonis’ newly kindled interest in Cyprus was his fate – as Adonis was the mortal lover of the goddess Aphrodite.

Lord Adonis has had a distinguished career in Britain. He graduated from Oxford, wrote for the Financial Times and the Observer before serving in several posts in the Tony Blair and Gordon Brown Labour governments.

Adonis’ father, Nikos, followed in the footsteps of many thousands of other Cypriots at the time. He emigrated from Cyprus as a teenager and became a waiter in London.

After the earthquake Brexit result was initially announced back in 2016, the website to register for Irish passports crashed due to unprecedented traffic.

Thousands of Britons suddenly embraced their Gaelic heritage and an EU passport at the same time.

There are about 60,000 Cypriot-born residents in the UK as of 2015, according to the most recent estimates by the Office for National Statistics.



