December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for using fake French passport

By Gina Agapiou00
Paphos airport

A 30-year-old Iranian man was remanded for four days on Monday after attempting to leave Paphos airport using fake documents.

According to police, the man arrived at Paphos airport on Sunday afternoon, planning to travel to Manchester, England.

During a passport check, suspicions were raised over the authenticity of the French passport the man was attempting to use.

The suspect was arrested and admitted to buying the fake document in the north for about €4,500.


