December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man attempts to escape after being sentence to jail

By Staff Reporter00

A 27-year-old man sentenced on Monday to two-months in jail for assaulting a police officer was so upset that he attempted to jump out of the court room window.

His escape attempt happened after the Famagusta district court handed down the sentence after the man was found guilty of causing bodily harm to an officer, resisting arrest and disrupting the peace in an incident in April.

He was stopped from making the eight metre jump by a courtroom officer, and then taken to the central prison, where he will serve his sentence.

 


Staff Reporter

