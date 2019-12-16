December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man jailed for robbery

By Staff Reporter00

A 31-year-old was sentenced to 18-months in jail on Monday by the Paphos District court, which found him guilt for breaking into and robbing an apartment in 2017.

According to police, two years ago a woman filed a complaint to authorities that someone broken into her apartment and stole various electronic equipment, jewellery and cash.

During checks in the area, police discovered the 31-year-old, a Yeroskipou resident, driving his car without insurance. Police proceeded to check his vehicle and discovered the items described, along with a credit card with her name.

 


