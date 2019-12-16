December 16, 2019

Mostly sunny in the coming days

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With a high-pressure system in the area, the weather will be mostly sunny in the coming days.

Some high clouds are expected on Monday, when the highest temperatures will be around 20C in all areas except the mountains, where they will rise to 10C.

At night they will drop to 8C inland, 11C in coastal areas and 3C in the Troodos region where frost is likely to form.

Clear weather will prevail on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Slightly warmer weather is forecast for Tuesday, and in the following days temperatures will remain at the same levels, slightly warmer than average for mid-December.


