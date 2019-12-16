December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia offers free parking from December 21-23 and on Christmas Eve

By Gina Agapiou00

Nicosia Municipality on Monday announced free parking in all municipal areas during the weekend before Christmas and on Christmas Eve.

The announcement said parking will be free of charge from 7am on December 21 to December 23 at 7am, as well as from 7am on December 24 until December 25, 7am.

Drivers are asked to park in such a way as to serve as many vehicles as possible.

The municipality prompted citizens to use the Nicosia’s mini-buses for moving around the old city.


