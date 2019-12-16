December 16, 2019

Pedestrian killed in Episkopi

A 67-year-old pedestrian died on Monday morning in a road accident in Episkopi.

Dimitris Costa from Politico was walking along Panteli Katelari street in Episkopi at 7.40am when he was hit by a truck driven by a 54-year-old man under conditions which are not yet clear.

The 67-year-old was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 


