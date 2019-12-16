December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigate Yermasoyia blast

By Staff Reporter00

Limassol police on Monday were investigating the cause of a loud blast which sounded like a bomb blast.

According to police the noise was heard in the northern part of Yermasoyia after 10.30pm on Sunday by residents of nearby regions.

The exact location has not been identified yet.

No more information has been released while investigations are continuing.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

January election for new Ayia Napa mayor

Gina Agapiou

Drones in north provide ‘a crucial role in providing support’ for Turkish vessels (Updated)

Jean Christou

Trial into teen’s alcohol death adjourned

Evie Andreou

President says Larnaca mall will provide hundreds of jobs

Nick Theodoulou

Pedestrian killed in Episkopi

Annette Chrysostomou

Man arrested for using fake French passport

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign