December 16, 2019

Royal Ballet opens the New Year with Coppelia

By Eleni Philippou

Charming and funny, Coppélia tells a story of love, mischief and mechanical dolls. A classic of The Royal Ballet’s repertory, it was choreographed by the founder of The Royal Ballet Dame Ninette de Valois. Her choreography is technically complex and requires impeccable comic timing from the dancers.

Cinema audiences will be treated to a broadcast of the performance on January 3 featuring a superb cast with Principal Marianela Nuñez as the feisty Swanilda, Principal Vadim Muntagirov as her beloved Franz and Principal Character Artist Gary Avis as the magician Dr Coppélius.

Dr Coppélius appears to have a beautiful daughter – Coppélia. Franz becomes infatuated with her from seeing her sitting on the doctor’s balcony. Franz’s fiancée Swanilda is very upset. She and her friends break into the house and discover that Coppélia is one of several life-sized mechanical dolls made by the doctor. Dr Coppélius kidnaps Franz; he plans to make him into a human sacrifice and thus enable Coppélia to come to life. However, Swanilda manages to rescue Franz by making the mechanical dolls dance; she thus distracts Coppélius so that she and Franz can run away. Fortunately, Dr Coppélius is not as villainous as he seems, and in the final act, he makes peace with Swanilda and Franz, who are now free to celebrate their wedding.

To catch a live version of the ballet, the Lefkosia Youth Ballet also presents this classic tale this December. In celebration of its 20 years, it collaborates with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and presents three performances.

 

Coppelia

Celebrating 20 years, Lefkosia Youth Ballet presents the classical ballet Coppelia, in collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. December 21, 22, 23. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €15 can be purchased via www.Tickethour.com.cy

Coppelia by Bolshoi

Broadcast of the classical tale by the Bolshoi Ballet. January 3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €10-15

 


