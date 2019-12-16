December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspect arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

By Staff Reporter00

A 33-year-old man from Nicosia was remanded for three days in connection with a case of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect was arrested after police’s cybercrime department received information from Europol regarding an internet account from which child pornography was sent to other persons.

The account was identified, and the suspect arrested on Sunday. Officers found a mobile phone in his possession and following a search of his house, they confiscated a laptop and a USB.

The 33-year-old admitted to the offences, police said.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police investigate Yermasoyia blast

Staff Reporter

January election for new Ayia Napa mayor

Gina Agapiou

Drones in north provide ‘a crucial role in providing support’ for Turkish vessels (Updated)

Jean Christou

Trial into teen’s alcohol death adjourned

Evie Andreou

President says Larnaca mall will provide hundreds of jobs

Nick Theodoulou

Pedestrian killed in Episkopi

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign