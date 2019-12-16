December 16, 2019

Trial into teen’s alcohol death adjourned

By Evie Andreou00
The trial at the Larnaca district court of four teenagers believed to have urged a 16-year-old boy to drink excessive amounts of alcohol leading to his death last April was adjourned on Monday after one of the defence lawyers objected to the charges the boys face.

The four boys, two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, were expected to answer to the charge of causing the death of Panayiotis Stefani by negligence.

But the lawyer of one of them objected to the charge. The lawyers of the rest are also expected to object to their clients’ charges.

Lawyer Yiannis Polychronis asked the court to drop that charge for his client, arguing that urging someone to consume large quantities of alcohol is not a reckless act nor act of negligence.

Polychronis argued that his client had merely urged his peer to drink but did not force him.

Court adjourned the proceedings until January 28 to give time for the appeal to be looked into.

The four teens have been asked to each sign a €2,000 bail.

Stefani, from Troulli, Larnaca died from alcohol poisoning at a party last April. Police launched an investigation into whether the high alcohol consumption was voluntary or forced. Investigators secured videos recorded during the party that allegedly showed Stefani being bullied and being pressured by peers to consume large quantities of alcohol very quickly.

Toxicology test results found that his blood contained 340mg of alcohol.

 

 


