December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish drone lands in north

By Reuters News Service00
Photo: CNA

A Turkish drone meant to seek hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean landed at an airport in th e north of the island on Monday, a Turkish official said, a move that could further stoke tensions between Turkey and Greece.

Turkish Cypriot authorities last Friday designated the Lefkoniko (Gecitkale) airport as a base for the drones, Demiroren news agency said. It said unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), both armed and unarmed, would begin operations Monday.

On Monday, the head of Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate Ismail Demir said the first unarmed Turkish drone took off from an airport in Turkey’s western province of Mugla and landed at Lefkoniko airport at 0700 GMT.

Turkey began seeking oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus earlier this year, sending two drill ships and an exploration vessel with UAVs escorting them. In response the European Union has called the activities illegal and readied sanctions against Turkey.

Ankara says that some areas in which Greek Cypriot ships operate are either on its continental shelf or in areas where the Turkish Cypriot state has rights over any finds.

Last month, Turkey and Libya’s internationally recognised government signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in the sea. Athens has accused Turkey of violating international law with the deal, but Ankara denies the claims and says the accord aims to defend its rights in the region.


