December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested after man hospitalised

By Nick Theodoulou00

Two people were arrested on Monday morning after an Indian man was attacked just after midnight in Molos, Limassol.

The 27-year-old said a group of people, also Indian, attacked him with a bottle and beat him over the head and elsewhere on his body. The police are looking for three more people believed to have been involved in the incident.

The injured man was taken to Limassol hospital by ambulance, where he received medical assistance and was later discharged. Police obtained arrest warrants after the 27-year-old and other people gave testimony about the attack.

Investigations are underway to identify the other three. The detainees were expected to be taken to Limassol District Court for a detention order.

Earlier this month the justice ministry announced increased police and army patrols within the old town of Nicosia. Some people complained that there should be increased police presence in other cities, such as Limassol. Others decried the new police presence as “fascist”.

Last week the Cyprus Mail reported that a policeman on a motorbike in Nicosia was asked what the increased patrols were for and he replied: “to stop foreigners (migrants) from killing each other.”


